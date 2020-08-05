Critical vulnerabilities found in many popular remote access devices

Researchers have identified critical vulnerabilities in a range of popular remote access and perimeter devices, some of which cybercriminals are already abusing.

Identified by security firm RiskIQ, these serious bugs are present in IBM WebSphere Application Server, Oracle WebLogic, Microsoft Remote Desktop Gateway, Citrix NetScaler and more.

According to the firm, the rapid adoption of these devices as a result of coronavirus lockdown and the rise of remote working has expanded attack surfaces dramatically, outside the traditional corporate firewall.

Using telemetry data, the researchers found these vulnerable remote access devices now number in the hundreds of thousands worldwide, highlighting the gravity of the problem.

Vendors have been scrambling to deliver patches for these types of vulnerabilities, with 18 high-to-critical flaws rectified since the turn of the year, but many exploits remain active.

“This data gives us a unique glimpse of the new reality facing the enterprise in the post-Covid world, which is that network controls are coming up dangerously short,” explained Lou Manousos, RiskIQ CEO.

“These IP-connected assets aren’t in the purview of most security controls, and dangerous flaws like those found in Cisco, Microsoft, Citrix and IBM products will continue to be incredibly common.”

US and Australian cybersecurity watchdogs have advised companies to treat these vulnerabilities as a priority, warning that malicious actors could use the flaws to gain a foothold in target corporate networks.