Cryptocurrency malware leading rise in cyberthreats

Malware that mines cryptocurrency for hackers is on the rise. McAfee's latest security report, the McAfee Labs Threats Report: September 2018 says the trend of creating malware that mines crypto on unsuspecting victims' computers rose 86 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, with more than 2.5 million new malware samples.

In the previous quarter of the same year, Q1, McAfee counted 2.9 million new samples, and 400,000 new samples in Q4 2017.

“Cybercrime is a business, and market forces, such as the rise in cryptocurrency values, will continue to shape where adversaries focus their efforts,” said Raj Samani, McAfee Fellow, Chief Scientist at McAfee. “Exploiting cryptomining malware is simpler, more straightforward, and less risky than traditional cybercrime activities – causing these schemes to skyrocket in popularity over the last few months. In fact, cryptomining malware has quickly emerged as a major player on the threat landscape.”

Hackers will create cryptocurrency mining software and try to trick people into downloading and running it. In one example, hackers posted a program on a gaming forum, claiming the program will enhance popular games.

The report also claims that this malware is not only built for Windows-powered machines, but for Android phones, as well. Chinese Android users are being tricked into running the ADB.Miner, which mines Monero for its owners.

The full report, which also tackles other forms of malware like NotPetya and WannaCry, can be found on this link.

