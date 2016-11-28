Customer leaps over business performance as key priority

Business performance is no longer the key priority for FTSE 250 organisations, a new survey by Deloitte suggests. Out of 1,200 technology leaders across 48 countries, which were polled for the Navigating legacy: Charting the course to business legacy report, 57 per cent cited customers as their top priority. This is up from 45 per cent last year.

For eight of the 10 industries represented in the survey, customers remained the top priority. Now, almost half (45 per cent9 of CIOs said their information technology organisation aims to deliver better customer experience through IT. A quarter (28 per cent) of CIOs don’t think their IT organisations are even average in their digital skill sets.

The report wants to provide a deeper understanding of how CIOs can create ‘legacy’ - the value and impact they bring to the organisation.

“Exploiting digital technology is an essential requirement for every business, and that provides a unique opportunity for the CIO,” commented Mark Lillie, global CIO programme leader at Deloitte.

“He or she can be the one to drive business transformation, harness digital disruption and create a powerful legacy. However, in order to succeed, CIOs need to be adaptive, invest more effectively in talent and skills and work on developing their relationships with key stakeholders. Digital is a tremendous opportunity for the CIO to step up and take control – no other leader is better placed. Irrespective of industry or competitive environment, technology will fundamentally transform their businesses, and the reality is that they are best positioned to lead their organisations on this transformation. But if they don’t step up – other business leaders will.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Ditty_about_summer