Cyber-attacks against NHS to rise, experts warn

The threat of cyber-attacks against healthcare organisations is only going to grow in the near future, NHS experts have warned. Cyber-security is expected to be one of the highlights of the upcoming UK Health Show, scheduled to take place on September 28 in London’s Olympia.

According to a recent survey, 98 per cent of healthcare professionals fear cyber-attacks against the NHS, with 84 per cent saying they expect an increase in such threats against their own organisations, as well.

Almost three quarters (70 per cent) of professionals due to attend the conference doubt NHS can securely share confidential patient data on apps and mobiles. People are also sceptical about the NHS’ ability to digitally transform, and hit the 2020-paperless deadline.

Alexander Rushton, UK Health Show event director, said: “Technology will play a big role in shaping the future of the NHS and the way patients access services. UK Health Show delegates responding to the surveys have shown overwhelming confidence in the transformational power of data and technology, but have also revealed areas requiring immediate attention for this to happen.

“Delegates will now gather next week to discuss these issues and learn and benefit from best practice case studies on how to prepare for cyber-attacks and more generally about how technology is being used to improve patient care and save money.”

NHS England, Department of Health, NHS Digital, NHS Improvement, the Information Commissioner’s Office, NICE, NHS Clinical Commissioner, the Care Quality Commission and Public Health England are set to make an appearance at the UK Health Show.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wichy