Cyberattack could have taken London Stock Exchange offline

The outage which hit the London Stock Exchange (LSE) last August may not have been a glitch after all, but rather a coordinated cyberattack. This is according to some UK officials, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The report states that GCHQ officials are investigating last summer’s events, including associated code and time stamps, in order to see if there was any foul play.

Allegedly, the glitch happened during system update, which is why there’s fear the system is now vulnerable to an attack. System development for the London Stock Exchange is outsourced, and the security of that software chain seems to be the biggest concern for WSJ’s contact.

At the same time, the exchange’s spokesperson said it happened due to a "technical software configuration issue" following the upgrade, and that the glitch was "thoroughly investigated". The company is saying that it was not a cybersecurity incident.

A spokesperson for the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a division of GCHQ, told Yahoo Finance UK: “The NCSC has not treated the LSE outage as a cyber security related incident and has not investigated it as such.”