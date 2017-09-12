Cyberattacks against mobile devices on the rise

The number of cyberattacks targeting mobile devices has soared in the last few months, new figures have claimed.

During the Mobile World Congress Americas event in San Francisco, Avast revealed a new study claiming that Android smartphones and tablets saw an increase of almost 40 per cent in the number of attacks during Q2 2017, compared to the same period last year.

There have been 1.7 million mobile attacks per month in Q2 this year. The top three threats include Rooters (22 per cent – they request root access and then spy on the user or gather information), Downloaders (22 per cent – through social engineering they trick people into installing malicious apps), and Fake Apps (7 per cent – these are illegitimate apps designed to drive downloads and expose users to advertisements).

Avast has used the opportunity to update its Avast Mobile Security & Antivirus and AVG AntiVirus mobile apps.

“Mobile cybersecurity attacks are growing rapidly as hackers’ strategies become more agile and dangerous, and what’s at stake is mostly the user’s personal data and privacy,” said Gagan Singh, SVP & GM of mobile and IoT at Avast.

“We constantly update our mobile security solutions to address new threats by leveraging powerful AI and machine learning technologies in combination with the world’s largest threat detection network to make it easy for consumers to stay secure online. Users carry their most valuable data around with their smartphones, and therefore we also focus on strong features protecting their privacy, securing their device and data, while providing convenience.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Chinnapong