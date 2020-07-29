Cyberattacks have decreased as a cause of data loss

The volume of data lost as a result of cyberattacks is in decline, according to a new report from security firm Databarracks.

Polling 400 UK IT decision makers, the firm discovered that cyberattacks were responsible for only 13 percent of all data lost in 2020 (so far), down from 17 percent a year prior.

The report also states that cybersecurity budgets have grown over the course of the last year, resulting in two outcomes: businesses are feeling more confident about tackling current cybersecurity threats and have sufficient in-house skills to do so.

As encouraging as these figures may be, there is still plenty to be concerned about. Peter Groucutt, Managing Director at Databarracks, says that cyberattacks are still growing as a cause of downtime - and have been ever since 2016.

“A cyber-attack does not necessitate a loss of data if it can be adequately defended or data restored from backups. Recovering from a cyber incident takes time and may require systems to be taken offline as a precaution," he said.

"The research suggests many organizations have prioritized protecting their data and improving their in-house defenses against common cyber threats. We might have closed the gap in the arms-race with cyber criminals but if we don’t keep up our pace, we’ll soon fall behind.”