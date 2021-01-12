Cyberattacks on UK firms saw a major increase in 2020

In 2020, UK businesses incurred a cyberattack every 46 seconds on average, according to a new report from specialist internet service provider Beaming.

The report explains that the volume of cyberattacks increased by almost a fifth (19 percent) last year, with each company experiencing 686,961 individual attempts on average. This makes 2020 the “busiest year on record for cyberattacks on UK companies", said the firm.

A tenth of all attacks were aimed at IoT-connected devices, with company file-sharing services, databases and web applications also among the most common targets with more than 10,000 attempts each.

Beaming says the biggest threat came from China, as almost 200,000 IP addresses from the country could be tied to malicious activity. Taiwan, Vietnam, the USA and Brazil were also notable mentions.

In 2020, as most businesses transitioned to remote working to cope with the pandemic, the internet became an ever larger battleground. Cybercriminals took advantage of the fact that a lot of workers were unacquainted with the dangers of working from a remote location, so phishing, DDoS attacks, malware, impersonation, BEC all saw a significant rise.

Criminals also capitalized on the fact people were hungry for Covid-19-related news, spreading misinformation, targeting hospitals and impersonating the UN, WHO and other international organizations to distribute malware and ransomware.