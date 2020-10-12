Cybercrime is now a global worry

Cybercrime is now the number one global concern, according to a new report from Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

The World Risk Poll report, based on a survey of 150,000 people from 142 different countries, states that “almost everyone” who uses the internet fears some aspect of cybersecurity.

Online fraud, whose victims are deceived into giving away financial and personal information, costs the world $600 billion every year - or 0.8 percent of global GDP.

Further, a third (30 percent) of internet users worldwide worry about online bullying; 32 percent of women versus 28 percent of men, and younger users (34 percent) a little more than older generations (21 percent).

Lloyd’s Register Foundation has called for the UK government to take online bullying “more seriously” and to look for intervention and prevention strategies that can provide safer environments for the younger generation.

“The Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll represents the views of 98 percent of the world’s population on safety and risk, including many people whose voices have never been heard before,” said Professor Richard Clegg, Chief Executive at Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

“Knowing what people think will help us to identify gaps between peoples’ thoughts about risk and their experiences of threats to their safety. We can use this data to work with communities and empower people to take action most likely to reduce harm - that saves lives and helps them feel safe.”