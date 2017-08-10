Cybercriminals love hitting the manufacturing industry

Cyber-attacks all over the world are becoming increasingly sophisticated, according to a new report by the NTT Group company. According to the same report, these attacks are also growing in frequency.

The Global Threat Intelligence Center (GTIC) 2017 Q2 Threat Intelligence Report says cyber-attacks were up a quarter (24 per cent) globally, in the second quarter of 2017.

Manufacturers are still the number one target for cybercriminals. The report says 34 per cent of all documented attacks were against manufacturers. It was also says that they appear in the top three targets in five of the six geographic regions globally. Phishing is the biggest technique or spreading malware, with 67 per cent of malicious code being spread that way.

The report also says the speed of attacks is still increasing exponentially, once proof of concept code gets released.

“Our Global Threat Intelligence Centers are constantly monitoring cyber activities on a global scale and providing us with great insight as to which industries cybercriminals are targeting, why they’re targeting these areas, and how they may do so moving forward,” said Jon Heimerl, Manager, Threat Intelligence Communication Team, NTT Security.

“This latest GTIC 2017 Q2 Threat Intelligence Report documents that hackers continue to target the manufacturing sector, which should be a red flag for CISOs across this market segment.”

“This is no coincidence,” continued Heimerl. “The motivations for these attacks are often criminal in nature, including extortion via ransomware, industrial espionage, and theft of data such as account numbers. What poses an even greater problem is that when these breaches are successful, yet go undetected, they allow hackers to establish footholds in organisations’ networks where they have free reign to wreak havoc over extended periods.”

