Cybersecurity 'a bigger issue than Brexit'

Cyber security is a top concern in the boardroom, to the point where it’s a more important issue than Brexit.

That's according to a new report from Radware examining the state of cyber security across the US and Europe.

The study found that in 85 per cent of cases, security threats are now being discussed on a board level. Almost all of them (94 per cent) see cyber security as a top priority, and two thirds (62 per cent) see it as ‘extremely important’. This figure is up nine per cent, compared to last year.

To combat the threat, more and more executives are turning towards artificial intelligence and automated security. 80 per cent of execs are relying even more on such systems, and a third trusts them more than humans.

More than half (56 per cent) experienced a cyber-attack in the last 12 months, the report says. Radware’s security industry survey says 98 per cent of security professionals all over the world reported being attacked at least once in 2016.

Europe seems to be under more attacks, but Radware believes that the US has a more ‘mature model’ of detection, while Europe has more ‘stringent reporting requirements’.

Pascal Geenens, Radware EMEA security evangelist, believes that turning towards AI and automated cyber defence solutions is the natural next step given the advanced attacks that cyber attackers now employ: “The findings show that many victims thought they had the correct security measures in place to protect their business, but the reality is that the nature of the threats is constantly evolving and hackers are exploiting tools such as the Mirai or Brickerbot botnets that didn’t even exist when they last reviewed their security defences.”

