Cybersecurity consortium launches framework to boost interoperability

Different cybersecurity solutions - such as antivirus software, firewalls and behaviour monitors - work best when able to communicate with one another.

Often, however, this proves impossible due to factors such as vendor lock-in and other types of fragmentation.

In a bid to tackle this issue, a consortium of security vendors called the Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) has released the "first open source language for connecting cybersecurity tools through a common messaging framework."

OCA members include IBM, McAfee and AT&T, to name just a few.

With OpenDXL Ontology, businesses will no longer need custom integrations between their various security solutions, which will be able to communicate freely.

"For example, if a certain tool detects a compromised device, it could automatically notify all other tools and even quarantine that device using a standard message format readable by all," said the OCA.

"While previously this was only possible with custom integrations between individual products, it will now be automatically enabled between all tools that adopt OpenDXL Ontology."

Further, integrations will no longer need to be updated every time one of the tools in a business’ arsenal receives a patch or new functionalities.

OpenDXL Ontology is available on Github here.