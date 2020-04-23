Cybersecurity incidents affecting personal lives of IT staff

When a data breach occurs, security teams are expected to investigate the incident, deliver necessary fixes, and take measures to prevent similar attacks in future.

However, defusing these urgent situations is taking a toll on the personal lives of IT experts, with many reporting increased stress levels and missing important life events as a result.

This is according to a new report from security giant Kaspersky, which claims about a third (30 percent) of enterprise employees involved in the aftermath of a cybersecurity incident missed important personal events, 32 percent had to work overnight, and a similar proportion suffered additional stress (33 percent).

More than three quarters (76 percent) also said being forced to work in such circumstances affected their personal relationships.

Kaspersky also notes the experience is consistent across organisations of all sizes. Security experts feel equally stressed working within large enterprises with advanced incident response as they do in medium-sized businesses without a dedicated IT security department.

According to the report, stress also has a negative effect on employee efficiency, causing an increase in the volume of sick days taken, which could cost a large enterprise up to $3.5 million a year.