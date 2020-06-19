Cybersecurity initiatives put on hold to focus on transition to remote working

The sudden shift to remote working that came about as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on employee productivity, with many organisations reporting an improvement since March.

However, other equally important considerations have been neglected as a result of the shift to the home office, according to a new report from Sectigo.

The report explains that businesses have had to postpone initiatives that generate revenue, in order to free up enough time to set up the remote workforce. All of this has had to be done with as little downtime as possible, making the task even more challenging.

Revenue-generating initiatives aside, companies have also had to sideline some cybersecurity work for the same reason. With hackers ramping up attacks targeting remote workers, the suspension of cybersecurity work could prove problematic.

“As C-Level executives continue to embrace the increased productivity of a distributed workforce, they need to consider new approaches to security that rely on automation and secure digital identities,” said Bill Holtz, Sectigo CEO.

“The reality is that the enterprise currently uses a mix of authentication tools that frequently includes outdated or weak methods. This research indicates that with many employees remaining at home for the foreseeable future or even permanently, refining how we grant and manage digital access is more important than ever.”

The report states that just a third of UK respondents are worried about cybersecurity risks associated with Zoom and similar video conferencing platforms. IT pros are more worried about “traditional” cybersecurity threats, such as phishing, malicious emails, insecure Wi-Fi connections, unknown personal computers and unsecured BYOD gadgets.