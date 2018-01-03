Cybersecurity is Microsoft's New Year's resolution

Cybersecurity is Microsoft's number one priority for this year, the company has revealed.

In a report written by company executives, the computing giant outlined its priorities for 2018, covering areas such as AI, immigration and coding in schools, although cybersecurity holds the number one spot.

Microsoft believes tech companies should join forces in 2018 and come to an agreement regarding best cybersecurity practices.

“The first half of the year should provide the opportunity for global technology leaders to come together and adopt a cyber-security tech sector accord. This would create a stronger basis for tech companies to act effectively as internet first responders in protecting customers from the full range of cybersecurity threats. Microsoft is committed to helping to advance this effort. Look for progress over the next six months,” the report, written by Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, and Carol Ann Browne, Microsoft director of executive communications, says.

It also believes the government should do more. “We need governments to recognise where international law applies to cyberattacks and fill in the gaps where it does not.”

Microsoft says this is why it supported further clarification of current laws and called for the pursuit of a Digital Geneva Convention. “In 2018 we need governments to recognise that tech companies in effect need to act as medics in cyberspace and should protect people everywhere, regardless of nationality. “

The report also discusses things like diversity and tech, privacy and surveillance, and sustainability and the Paris accord.

