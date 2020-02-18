Cybersecurity job market set to worsen once more

CISOs around the world expect the global cybersecurity talent shortage to worsen in the next five years, according to a new poll by global executive search firm Marlin Hawk.

Two thirds (66 percent) of cybersecurity executives surveyed said they’re struggling to recruit senior talent because candidates don’t possess the requisite knowledge and experience, or “aren’t the right culture fit”.

The problem appears particularly acute in the APAC region, where 91 percent of CISOs are struggling to recruit.

“As the need to protect customer data grows, business leaders have been attempting to work out how best to respond to this new reality, and, most importantly, whose responsibility it should be,” says John-Claude Hesketh, Global Managing Partner at Marlin Hawk.

“The constant cyber threat has completely changed the way boards around the world approach risk, and it’s an issue that every business leadership team has had to respond to.”

The report concludes by noting the position of CISO is a dynamic one, but also one that people don't spend all that long in. The global average tenure for a CISO is four years.

Although a third of CISOs surveyed wanted the position because it’s at the forefront of one of the biggest business growth area, a vast majority (85 percent) said they would love to find a new role.