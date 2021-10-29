Cybersecurity skills in high demand as companies look to boost their defences

Security operations centers (SOCs) at UK businesses are finding it difficult to manage their expanding IT real estate, and are turning towards hiring and training to solve the problem.

This is according to a new report from CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business. Surveying 520 respondents across 7 countries and 16 industries, the company found that the key challenge for 40 percent of respondents is “expanding workloads to cover cloud and hybrid environments”.

To tackle these problems, SOCs are “heavily” investing in expanding their workforces and training their current staff, the report claims. Almost two-thirds (62 percent) have hired more people in the last 12 months, while 84 percent spent extra on training.

The top three areas to benefit from more workers and more training are attack detection and analysis, security awareness, and vulnerability assessment and patching, the respondents said. Furthermore, almost all (85 percent) have increased monitoring and auditing of remote work access and privileges.

While expanding workloads are the biggest concern among most of the SOCs, this is hardly the only issue. The report also states that respondents were wary of the difficulties of monitoring a growing attack surface, as well as of investigating, validating, and prioritizing the number of security incidents.

“Meaningful cyber investment in people, technologies, and practices has kept pace with the UK’s rapid digital maturation over the last year,” said Ramsés Gallego, International CTO, CyberRes.

“Talent acquisition remains a challenge for all SOCs, as does the increasingly complex and growing tech stack, but UK organizations are wising up to the need for inherent cyber resilience across the entire business. This, in turn, is driving cyber priorities up the chain of command.”