Cybersecurity workforce expansion is shrinking the skills gap

The skills gap in the cybersecurity industry is shrinking for the first time in what feels like aeons, according to a new report from non-profit organization (ISC)2.

Based on a poll of 3,790 cybersecurity professionals, the report asserts that Covid-19 is to thank for the positive development in the field. It claims the pandemic made two positive changes in the industry: it forced more people into cybersecurity and shrank demand due to the economic impact.

There are now 3.5 million cybersecurity pros in the world, the report states, which represents a growth of 25 percent (or 700,000 people) since last year. The shortage also shrank from 4.07 million to 3.12 million.

Despite the positive changes, we’re still a long, long way from filling the skills gap, completely. Employment in the field now needs to grow by roughly 89 percent worldwide in order to fill the talent gap which, the report argues, remains a top concern for professionals.

“Overall we’re seeing some very positive trends from the cybersecurity workforce reflected in this new data,” said Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)2.

“The response to Covid-19 by the community and their ability to help securely migrate entire organizational systems to remote work, almost overnight, has been an unprecedented success and a best-case scenario in a lot of ways. Cybersecurity professionals rose to the challenge and solidified their value to their organizations.”