Darktrace partners up with Samsung SDS

Darktrace recently announced that Samsung SDS has become its regional partner. Darktrace is a provider of enterprise cyber-threat defence software, while Samsung SDS is the company’s global IT services company.

Under the new partnership, Samsung SDS will resell and distribute Darktrace’s Enterprise Immune System technology. Besides, the two companies will create new cyber-security solutions for IoT.

“Samsung is one of the world’s leading technology companies, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them on developing an approach to securing next-generation technologies such as connected devices. As we seek to extend our presence in Asia, Samsung’s support will be valuable,” said Nicole Eagan, CEO of Darktrace.

Sung Won Han, Vice President Samsung SDS Cyber Security, added: “Darktrace’s immune system approach to the ever-increasing challenge of cyber security stands out and provides an opportunity for Samsung SDS to introduce a new solution to customers. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship as we explore new collaborations.”

Cyber-security has been a huge challenge for companies, ever since the dawn of the cyber-realm. However, with companies realising the potential of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, they’re investing and growing fast, and with it grows the threat surface. Darktrace was founded in 2013, and currently has 300 employees. It has increased its revenue 600 per cent in the last year, and has more than 1,200 customer deployments.

Image Credit: Darktrace