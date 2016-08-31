Data analytics is the most important new skill

Data and analytics are some of the most important new skills you, as an employee, can have today. This is according to Alteryx, whose new report dives into the most important skills and competencies in the workforce today. That being said, data and analytics have surpassed some interesting skills, like multilingualism.

Knowing a second language isn’t really that important any more, even though a 2014 report suggested otherwise. The Alteryx report, entitled The Business Grammar Report, also says data is no longer ‘confined to the IT department or technical specialists’. Just 15 per cent of UK businesses are still doing it the old fashioned way while almost a third (31 per cent) are empowering their employees with self-service analytics tools.

This has gone so far that more than three quarters (79 per cent) of business leaders are confident data analytics should be a part of MBA programmes.

“Our research found that UK business leaders would be willing to offer a 30 per cent higher salary to someone who is data proficient over one who isn’t,” commented Stuart Wilson, VP EMEA, Alteryx, Inc.

“The change in attitude that’s taking place in boardrooms today shows the value of being data-savvy and how important it is that effective analytics are made available to business users. It makes sense to equip every business analyst with self-service tools that allow them to ask questions of their data.”

“Most organisations depend on the IT department or business intelligence team for analytics-based decision-making, but things are changing. Business leaders are demanding more agile and flexible insight. Organisations can boost the speed and quality of analytics by adopting a “DIY approach” and providing self-service analytics tools,” Wilson explained.