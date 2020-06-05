Data and financial loss biggest cyber-fear for locked down UK households

UK householders confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic are more afraid of a cyberattack that could result in data or financial loss, than they are of children being targeted online.

This is according to a new report from Irdeto, based on a poll of more than 5,000 consumers in the UK, USA, France, Germany and China. Examining how priorities have changed as a result of the pandemic, the report determined that the fear of cybercrime in the home is “heightened”.

Almost a quarter (22 percent) of UK respondents said they had already fallen victim to a cyberattack at home, and a third of those affected are also currently working remotely.

Parents, meanwhile, fear their children could happen upon inappropriate content or be approached by dangerous individuals online. More than half would like more control over their network, saying the level of security provided by the network providers is insufficient.

“It is encouraging that more than half of people want to have greater control over their home network,” said Shane McCarthy, COO of Irdeto.

“Householders can take simple steps to reduce the risk of becoming a cybercrime victim, including the use of unique passwords for each device, investing in anti-virus software and regularly updating device software."

"Also consider choosing a broadband provider offering a connected home management service, which acts as an extra defence against attacks including outbound DDoS or inbound from malware pre-installed on a device.”