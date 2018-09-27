Data and tech investment "critical" for UK businesses

UK’s businesses are highly dependant on data, and without further investment in technology, the majority might simply be out of business within half a decade.

This is according to a new report from Dell Boomi, based on a poll of 250 IT decision makers in large UK businesses.

The report states that organisations in the UK are well on their digital transformation way, and are currently dealing with a number of issues, including cloud solutions, security challenges and budget woes. Among the biggest challenges they face are legacy software.

“Most large organisations are living with hybrid IT landscapes as they move applications to the cloud while maintaining legacy on premise applications. Ensuring connectivity and a single pane of glass across this landscape is critical to the three quarters of companies that admit to being highly data driven - as yet only one in four see themselves as ‘very connected’,” said Derek Thompson, Vice President of EMEA at Dell Boomi.

Legacy software aside, connectivity is also a huge issue, with many organisations saying they’d love to improve this part of their work. Then, there’s app integrations and data silos, as well as having complete transparency over data, as well as communication between all relevant applications and data.

“A growing number of organisations are using iPaaS solutions to help them on their modernisation journey but with limited levels of investment. This goes to show there is a tremendous opportunity for businesses to accelerate their IT modernisation agendas by utilising single platform solutions that support integration and management of data across legacy on premises applications, in the cloud and in a hybrid application landscape,” added Thompson.

“With the majority of UK businesses highly dependent on data to drive their business, it is critical they take steps now to ensure the validity and integrity of that data, by driving better connectivity across applications and the business at large.”

