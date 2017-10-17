Data breaches among financial services on the rise

Virtually every second global financial services organisation was victim of a data breach sometime in the past, according to a newly released Thales report.

The 2017 Thales Data Threat Report, Financial Edition, says 49 per cent of financial services organisations suffered a breach, with a fifth (21 per cent) being breached more than once. Nine in ten (90 per cent) feel more vulnerable to such incidents.

As a result, more than three quarters (78 per cent) are spending more to protect themselves.

Almost all (92 per cent) will deploy advanced tech, such as IoT, big data or cloud services, with 73 per cent doing so before actually preparing appropriate security solutions.

Six in ten (60 per cent) view privileged users as the biggest threat, followed by executives (48 per cent) and contractors (38 per cent).

Among external factors, cyber criminals are considered the biggest threat (40 per cent), followed by nation-states (18 per cent), hacktivists (16 per cent) and competitors (13 per cent).

“While the financial sector has made substantial technological advances, it’s still tied to security solutions that worked in the past but aren’t necessarily the most effective at stopping modern attacks,” said Garrett Bekker, principal analyst for information security at 451 Research.

“There are a number of data security technologies – such as encryption and key management solutions – that could arguably do a better job of protecting data, particularly data being used in cloud, big data and IoT environments.”

The report also says that more than half will boost investments in network security and endpoint solutions, as well as data-in-motion and data-at-rest defences.

Image Credit: BeeBright / Shutterstock