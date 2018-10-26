Data breaches are "inevitable", CISOs say

For Chief Information Security Officers (CISO), data breaches are an inevitability, according to new research from Kaspersky Lab. To add insult to injury, they’re mostly ‘stuck with their hands behind their back’ when it comes to fighting off cyber criminals, mostly because they’re met with a solid lack of understanding in the boardroom.

More than four in five (86 per cent) of CISOs believe data breaches are inevitable. In the boardroom, they struggle to justify their budgets, making their organisations that much more vulnerable.

At the same time, the pressure to keep up with modern business operations isn’t slowing down – 57 per cent see complex infrastructure (cloud and mobility) as a top challenge, while 50 per cent are worried about the continuing increase in cyberattacks.

Cyber groups and insiders are the two biggest risks to business, because they’re either professionals or people of trust, respectively. This also makes these kinds of attacks the most difficult ones to prevent.

The report also says that the budgets CISOs are handling are growing, albeit not enough. At the same time, the biggest challenge is offering a clear ROI, as 100 per cent protection from an attack is almost impossible to accomplish.

“Historically, cybersecurity budgets were perceived as a low priority IT spend, but this is no longer the case,” commented Maxim Frolov, VP Global Sales, at Kaspersky Lab.

“The attack surface of modern businesses is growing, and so too is the frequency and impact of cyberthreats and the cost of cyber incidents. The result is that more and more C-Level executives are now treating IT security as an investment.

Today, cybersecurity risks are top of the agenda for CEOs, CFOs and Risk Officers. In fact, a cybersecurity budget is not just a way to prevent breaches and the disastrous risks associated with them – it’s a way to protect business continuity, as well as a company’s core profile investments.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ai825