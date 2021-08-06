Data center market is on the up and up

The European data center market is growing rapidly as companies expand their reliance on cloud computing.

According to a new report from data center analysis firm Data Centre Pricing, there are currently more than six million square meters of equipped data center space, as well as more than 9 gigawatts of power, across 15 major European countries.

While the four largest data center markets - the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands - make up almost three-quarters (70 percent) of all total data center space across those 15 countries, it’s the secondary markets that are growing the fastest.

Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland and Spain are expected to increase their data center space by a large margin, with Portugal (4.7 times) leading the charge.

With the exception of the Czech Republic, the other 14 European countries have a total of 109 projects planned, amounting to roughly 1.5 million square meters of space, and approximately 2,250 megawatts of power.

The SINES 4.0 campus facility in Portugal, for example, will soon have 450 megawatts of power, with the potential to quadruple the total data center capacity in the country.

“Not only is demand for new data center facilities set to continue to grow, but the supply of new data center capacity in new markets indicates that cloud & content services are set to be distributed widely across more European markets in the future as well as in the traditional FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris) cities,” the report concludes.