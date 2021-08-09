Data erasure backlog could put businesses at risk of fines

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to transition to the home office, many started using personal devices for work. This means potentially sensitive company data started mixing with employee private data on devices such as PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

According to a new report from IT asset disposal company DSA Connect, if companies aren’t careful and don’t dispose of this data properly, they could be looking at fines for breaches of privacy and data theft.

With remote working being as prevalent as it is today, there is going to be plenty of data on personal devices, and IT asset disposal companies could have their hands full in the coming years, DSA Connect believes.

A survey conducted by the firm uncovered that 83 percent of UK IT directors believe demand for IT asset disposition (ITAD) and data destruction services will grow over the next two years. Almost one in five (17 percent) expect a “dramatic increase in demand”, with just 5 percent expecting the demand to actually drop.

For 69 percent of the respondents, data erasure services will be most in-demand. Many IT directors expect end-of-life IT services to grow, as well as demand for onsite data destruction and IT services recycling.

“IT directors are expecting a surge in demand for ITAD as well as a wide range of other IT disposal services as business returns to some form of normality with employees back in the office,” said Harry Benham, Chairman of DSA Connect.

“It is vital that companies approach the disposal of IT, whether it’s destroyed, recycled or the erasure of data, in a thorough and professional manner as mistakes can have serious consequences in terms of potential fines and damage to their reputation.”