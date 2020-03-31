Data loss rife among businesses, despite widespread backup practices

Traditional strategies and data protection solutions no longer satisfy the needs of modern IT departments, suggests a new report from cybersecurity firm Acronis.

The report claims almost half (42 percent) of companies experienced data loss that resulted in downtime last year, despite the fact almost all individuals (91 percent) back up data and devices.

The report hints the issue may lay in the frequency of the backups, asserting that “only 41 percent [of companies] back up daily”. Meanwhile, just over a quarter (28 percent) perform a back up weekly, and a fifth (20 percent) only monthly.

For the 10 percent that aren’t backing up at all, an incident can mean “days, weeks or months” of data lost with no possibility of complete recovery.

“Individuals and organisations keep suffering from data loss and cyberattacks. Everything around us is rapidly becoming dependent on digital, and it is time for everyone to take cyber-protection seriously,” said Acronis Chief Cyber Officer, Gaidar Magdanurov.

“Cyberprotection in the digital world becomes the fifth basic human need, especially during this unprecedented time when many people must work remotely and use less secure home networks."

"It is critical to proactively implement a cyber-protection strategy that ensures the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of all data, applications, and systems – whether you’re a home user, an IT professional, or an IT service provider,” he added.