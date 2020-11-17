Data management could be your secret key to business success

Today, most businesses rely on data to make smarter business decisions, and a significant portion of those businesses are under the impression that the value of their data has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

This is according to a new report from cloud data protection and management firm Druva, based on a poll of 700 IT decision-makers, which states that cloud migration and digital transformation are accelerating at “record pace”.

But it’s not without challenges, some of which were exacerbated by the arrival of Covid-19. The pandemic has made businesses speed up their digital transformation efforts by a large margin, but it has also made them even more fearful with regards to keeping their data secure.

In most cases, they’re using data to optimize the customer experience and gain a competitive advantage. As a matter of fact, they see rock-solid data protection as a competitive advantage on its own.

But having data ready and available whenever necessary is a challenge, with four in ten saying they were having trouble pulling it quickly in order to make crucial business decisions.

According to Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO at Druva, the value of data has grown mostly because businesses are now forced to enable remote working for their employees. With data, they can be more flexible and react faster in what seems to be a sluggish environment.