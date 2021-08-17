Rise of containerization is creating a 'data protection gap'

The usage of container technology is on the rise, but the trend is creating a "widening data protection gap", a new report from Veeam suggests.

Based on a poll of 1,550 IT decision-makers worldwide, the report states that more than a quarter (27 percent) of businesses are already deploying containers, while a further third (34 percent) are currently in planning or testing phases.

However, businesses are not as quick to protect data found in containerized environments. Of all the firms deploying containers, less than half (46 percent) back data up, while 37 percent only back up their stateful containerized data.

“Kubernetes environments require an application-centric approach over an infrastructure focus when it comes to data protection,” said Dave Russell, VP Enterprise Strategy, at Veeam.

“Regardless of platform, data loss scenarios still take place in Kubernetes which are not addressed by availability or replication. Therefore, as this market matures, organizations need a backup solution that works against a wide range of Kubernetes application stacks and deployment methods.”

Veeam also found that in the SaaS market, admins usually go for third-party backup solutions to protect against cyberattacks and insider threats. Furthermore, almost half (46 percent) said third-party tools have “superior restoration capabilities” compared to native ones.

While the proliferation of containers and SaaS is “evidence of an irrefutable shift” towards cloud services, Veeam says businesses aren’t that eager to give up on-prem solutions just yet. In fact, almost a third (30 percent) brought some workloads back on-prem in the last 12 months, 23 percent of which first moved it to the cloud during the pandemic.