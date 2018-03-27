Data Protection Officers in high demand ahead of GDPR

As the deadline for GDPR draws ever closer, organisations are now increasingly looking for Data Protection Officers (DPO).

According to new research from UK job site Indeed, there has been a surge in the number of vacancies for DPOs of 709 per cent since the GDPR rules were ratified in 2016.

At the same time, the number of people looking for such positions also rose by 297 per cent, the same source claims. Salaries are also quite competitive – nearly double the UK average wage. Data Protection Officers can expect a yearly salary of £47,483.

General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is a set of rules which aim to give users in the EU more power over their data, and how companies can use it. Among other things, companies will need to improve how they gather, store and share their EU-based customers' data.

Those that fail to comply with the GDPR risk hefty fines, going up to four per cent of their global annual turnover, or €20 million, depending which sum is greater.

Besides regulating how data is stored and handled, GDPR also sets rules about disclosing data breaches. After the regulation comes into force on May 25, this year, organisations will have to notify the users about a data breach within 72 hours.

