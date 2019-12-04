Data protection policies need to become your company's top priority

For most companies in Europe, data protection is a top priority, according to a new report by Kyocera Document Solutions Europe. Still, many are struggling to find the best way to store their data and keep it safe.

With General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in effect, data protection has become essential, and Kyocera’s report argues that the solution lies in secure digital archiving.

This technology can ensure the security of data, better control of resources, improved operational efficiency, as well as improved collaboration, it says.

“Digital archiving is a fundamental way in which organisations can keep their documents safe. With so much information to process, we no longer live in a world where there is any logic in storing everything on paper. By archiving your data digitally, companies are not only more secure, but they can also cut their costs and improve their efficiency,” said Michael Powell, Expert Software Product Management at Kyocera Document Solutions Europe.

GDPR is an EU-wide legislation that came into force in May 2018. It regulates how businesses gather, store, secure and share data they have on EU citizens. Those companies that fail to comply with GDPR are risking huge fines, going up to 4 per cent of their annual revenue.

Ever since the Facebook / Cambridge Analytica scandal, privacy advocates, government institutions and individuals have been actively pushing for more transparency in the way businesses handle personal data, as well as for more ways for consumers to manage their data.