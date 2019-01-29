Data security being left behind in digital transformation

Some companies looking to digitally transform are trying to run before walking, putting themselves and their customers at grave cybersecurity risks.

This is according to a new report by Thales, based on a poll of 1,200 executives in nine countries.

It says that almost all (97 per cent) of respondents’ organisations are digitally transforming as we speak. With the transformation, they are using and exposing sensitive data within their environments. Organisations that are somewhat ‘aggressive’ with their digital transformation are most at risk for data breaches.

The report states that moving to cloud or multi-cloud environments makes data protection increasingly complex. Almost all companies are either using, or are planning on using, cloud environments, and almost half (44 per cent) see this complexity as a major roadblock. As a matter of fact, it’s a bigger roadblock than money.

A third of companies are using encryption. In IoT (42 per cent), containers (47 per cent) and big data (45 per cent), encryption is adopted and used more than in average organisations.

“Our research shows that no organization is immune from data security threats and, in fact, we found that the most sophisticated organizations are more likely to indicate that they have experienced a data security breach,” says Frank Dickson, research vice president for security products research at IDC.

“This trend is consistent no matter how we define the sophistication of the audience: those who are spending more on IT security, those for whom data security is a larger portion of their security budget, or those who are further along in their digital transformation journey.”

Image Credit: Andrea Danti / Shutterstock