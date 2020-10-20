Database as a Service on the up, but cloud costs are racking up

Database as a Service (DBaaS) solutions have enjoyed significant growth in the past year, but cloud-related costs are taking their toll on businesses.

This is according to a new report from Percona, which states that 45 percent of companies now use DBaaS, up from 40 percent a year before.

However, the respondents also cited mounting cloud computing costs as a major problem, with 22 percent saying they faced additional, unplanned costs from their cloud providers.

The decision making process surrounding the deployment of open source databases is also growing increasingly centralized, says Percona. According to almost half of the respondents (41 percent), architects are now the primary group in charge of making database deployment decisions, followed by developers (26 percent).

Percona concludes that while devs are still in charge of many tech decisions, the need to manage support and overhead is resulting in a consolidation of this decision-making process.

But despite the challenges and the overhead, DBaaS is continuing on its growth trajectory. A significant majority (82 percent) said their database footprint grew by more than five percent, compared to last year. For some businesses, the volume of data they held doubled in the past year.

Many were forced to upgrade their cloud instances, sometimes two or three times, while a quarter had to upgrade ten times, doubling the costs in the process. Just 12 percent made no upgrades or downgrades.

“For many organizations, growth around cloud and data has increased more than they expected. Keeping control over your data and your costs will be essential for everyone over time - using open source databases is one of the best ways to achieve this,” said Peter Zaitsev, CEO at Percona.

“However, the popularity of DBaaS in this year’s results shows that many organizations are potentially unaware of all the issues that exist around cloud and lock-in. Combining Kubernetes and open source databases can help deliver the right mix of control, freedom, and flexibility when it comes to data.”