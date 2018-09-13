DDoS attacks are getting even larger

The average DDoS attack is five times stronger this year, compared to the year before, and the biggest DDoS attack is four times stronger than last year’s strongest, according to new reports.

Nexusguard’s Q2 2018 Threat Report analysed thousands of DDoS attacks worldwide and came to the conclusion that the average DDoS attack is now bigger than 26 Gbps, and the maximum attack size is now 359 Gbps.

IoT botnets are still largely in use, mostly because of the increasing number of IoT-related malware exploits, as well as the huge growth in large-scale DDoS attacks.

The report says that CSPs and susceptible operations should ‘enhance their preparedness to maintain their bandwidth, especially if their infrastructure don’t have full redundancy and failover plans in place’.

“The biggest zero-day risks can stem from various types of home routers, which attackers can exploit to create expansive DDoS attacks against networks and mission-critical services, resulting in jumbo-sized attacks intended to cripple targets during peak revenue-generating hours,” said Juniman Kasman, chief technology officer for Nexusguard. “Telcos and other communications service providers will need to take extra precautions to guard bandwidth against these supersized attacks to ensure customer service and operations continue uninterrupted.”

Universal datagram protocol, or UDP, is the hacker’s favourite attack tool, with more than 31 per cent of all attacks using this approach. This is a connectionless protocol which helps launch mass-generated botnets.

Top two sources of these attacks are the US and China.

