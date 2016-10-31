DDoS attacks are getting more sophisticated

Servers used for DDoS attacks, located in Western Europe, have been busier than usual, in the third quarter of 2016, according to new reports by Kaspersky Lab. Drawing information from its Kaspersky DDoS Intelligence, the security firm also said the number of resources attacked in the region has also grown. Three countries in Western Europe have made it to the top 10 most affected countries in a year – Italy, Germany and France.

Attacks against targets in Russia, Japan and the US have also grown, while attacks against target in China and South Korea fell, 'considerably'. The report also says that despite the fact that the total number of registered attacks in China is in a decline, the most targeted resources were Chinese. SYN-DDoS attacks continued their rise and now account for 81 per cent of all registered attacks.

TCP-DDoS and ICMP-DDoS attacks have declined. Interestingly enough, the number of 'smart' attacks, which encrypt transmitted data, has also grown.

"This method is growing in popularity because amplification attacks are becoming more complicated and inefficient for cybercriminals: the number of vulnerable servers is decreasing and security solutions have learnt to easily identify and filter out the majority of amplification attacks,” says Kirill Ilganaev, Head of Kaspersky DDoS Protection.

“Secondly, the Internet is seeing a steady migration away from classic HTTP to encrypted interaction between users and web resources. All this suggests that the number of encryption-based attacks will only grow, meaning developers have to immediately start revising their anti-DDoS protection measures, and owners of web resources need to take a responsible approach to choosing a security solution," comments.”

