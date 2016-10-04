DDoS attacks are unrelenting and expensive

The volume of distributed denial of service attacks (DDoS) has remained 'consistently high', and the damage it does to organisations all over the globe is 'real', according to a new report by Neustar. Its report, entitled “October 2016 Worldwide DDoS Attacks & Protection Report: A Steady Threat in the Connected World,” stresses once again how many cybercriminals are using DDoS attacks as smokescreens, as they go about 'more serious' attacks, such as spreading malware or ransomware.

“Distributed denial-of-service attacks are no longer isolated events limited to large, highly visible, targets. Sophisticated attacks hit companies of all sizes, in all industries,” said Rob Ayoub, research director, Security Products at IDC. The DDoS attacks are 'unrelenting', with no signs of slowing down, the report claims. More than half (53 per cent) of organisations that suffered a DDoS attack also had an additional compromise – 46 per cent have seen viruses or malware, 37 per cent have seen breaches, and 15 per cent have encountered ransomware.

“As proof of the increasing threat and destructive nature of DDoS attacks, the industry has recently seen an incredibly complex, hacked IOT device-driven DDoS attack that surpassed 620 Gbps, lasted for multiple days, and crippled a high visibility website,” said Tom Pageler, Chief Security and Risk Officer of Neustar.

These attacks are also very expensive. For every hour of downtime, 49 per cent of companies would lose $100,000 or more. Almost three quarters (71 per cent) take at least an hour to detect such an attack, and 72 per cent took an additional hour just to respond.

The full report can be found on this link.

Photo Credit: Duc Dao / Shutterstock