DDoS attacks hitting service providers hard

Distributed denial of service attacks (DDoS) are “significantly” on the rise, suggest a new report from F5 Labs. The same report also argues brute force attacks, although still present, are losing steam.

In the past two years, DDoS attacks accounted for almost half (49 percent) of all cyberattacks, representing “by far the biggest threat” to organisations worldwide.

This past year was particularly tough on businesses, the report states, with attacks rising by more than three quarters (77 percent).

Brute force attacks, on the other hand, are on the decline. Responsible for 72 percent of all attacks in 2017, this attack type accounted for just 20 percent of all attacks last year.

“In general, service providers have made important strides to defend their networks, but there is still room for improvement," said Malcolm Heath, Senior Threat Research Evangelist, F5 Labs.

"This is particularly true when it comes to detecting attacks early without compromising an ability to scale and meet customer demands," he added.