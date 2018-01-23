DDoS attacks soared during 2017

DDoS attacks reached a new high during 2017 as the threat of major cyber-attacks became more real than ever before.

A new report from NETSCOUT Arbor has revealed the scale of DDoS threats facing governments and other organisations around the world today, with the attacks increasing in both frequency and complexity during the year.

The firm found that there were 7.5 million DDoS attacks in 2017, with service providers and enterprises of all sizes reporting being hit.

Overall, 57 per cent of enterprises said that they had been targeted by a DDoS attack, with many being hit hard financially as a result. 56 per cent of businesses reported experiencing a financial impact between $10,000 and $100,000 from a DDoS attack, with a similar amount saying they had suffered reputation or brand damage as a result.

The complexity of attacks was also seen to have increased significantly during 2017, the report found, with a 20 per cent increase in enterprises reporting a multi-vectored attack that combines multiple threats to ensure a successful return for the criminals.

“Attackers focused on complexity this year, leveraging weaponisation of IoT devices while shifting away from reliance on massive attack volume to achieve their goals. They have been effective, and the proportion of enterprises experiencing revenue loss due to DDoS nearly doubled this year, emphasising the significance of the DDoS threat,” said Darren Anstee, chief technology officer, NETSCOUT Arbor.