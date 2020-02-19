DDoS attacks through the roof in Q4 2019

According to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, it’s been a busy year for cybercriminals who favour DDoS as their method of attack.

The Russian firm's DDoS protection tool reportedly blocked 44 percent more attacks in Q4 2019 than in the same period the previous year.

Sundays were also busier than ever, highlighting the ever present nature of the threat posed by cybercrime. More than a quarter (28 percent) of all attacks happened on weekends, and the share of attacks performed on Sundays grew by 2.5 percent (to 13 percent overall).

Despite DDoS attacks growing year-on-year, they haven’t risen dramatically quarter-on-quarter. There was a “marginal” 8 percent increase between Q3 and Q4 2019, Kaspersky says.

A more notable rise (27 percent) was spotted in so-called smart DDoS attacks, which focus on the application layer and are usually carried out by skilled attackers.

Kaspersky said the increase was somewhat predictable, as the holiday season is “traditionally” a popular time for hackers.

“Despite the significant growth in general, the season turned out to be quieter than expected,” said Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team.

“Attackers can still find a way to spoil your leisure time, as cybercrime is not an ordinary nine-to-five job, so it is important to ensure that your DDoS prevention solution can automatically protect your web assets.”