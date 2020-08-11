DDoS attacks have tripled year-on-year

The sharp rise in the number of DDoS attacks registered in Q1 was not a one-off aberration, it appears, with figures for the second quarter of the year painting a similar picture.

This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, which claims the figures for Q2 2020 are “almost the same” as those for Q1 2020 - and three times greater than the same period last year.

Kaspersky claims these results contradict the usual findings for this time of the year. Normally, as we move into summer months, the volume of DDoS attacks decreases.

For example, the number of attacks in Q2 2019 fell by 39 percent quarter-on-quarter, with a similar drop recorded between Q1 and Q2 2018.

According to the report, this change is likely the result of an increased reliance on internet-based services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, people have not been able to enjoy a normal holiday season as many regions have kept Covid-19 lockdown measures in place," said Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager at Kaspersky.

"This has left more people than usual still depending on online resources for both personal and work-related activities, making this summer a busy period for online businesses and information resources. As a result, we saw unprecedented activity in the DDoS market. And so far, there is no reason to predict a decline.”