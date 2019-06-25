DDoS for hire attacks on the rise

DDoS attacks as a service have kicked off 2019 stronger than ever, according to a new report by Nexusguard, claiming the booter-originated attacks more than doubled their amounts compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

The Nexusguard’s Q1 2019 Threat Report says the attacks are growing despite FBI’s best efforts to curb them. DNS amplification types of DDoS attacks are still the favorite ones among DDoS-for-hire websites. These rose more than 40 times, quarter-on-quarter.

Telecommunications companies and communications service providers seem to be the number one victims, with those originating from Brazil being the most common target.

According to the report, communications service providers should be careful with these evolved attacks, tackling them with scalable, cloud-based DDoS detection and mitigation. Those that choose a different path risk being targeted with ‘bit-and-piece’ attacks.

The bit-and-piece DDoS attack differs from your traditional DDoS attack, as it takes advantage of the large attack surface and spreads tiny attack traffic across hundreds of IP addresses. That way, the attack can successfully evade being detected using a diversion.

“Due to the increasing demand for DDoS attack services and the boom in connected devices, hackers for hire have doubled and DDoS campaigns are not going away for organizations,” said Juniman Kasman, chief technology officer for Nexusguard. “Businesses will need to ensure their attack protections can seamlessly evolve with new vectors and tactics that attackers seek out, which ensures service uptime, avoids legal or reputational damages, and preserves customer satisfaction.”