Decentralised IT spending could be putting your security at risk

IT departments are no longer the only ones making software purchases in a company and that paradigm shift brings with it many security risks and challenges.

A new report by IDG Connect and Snow software states that more than two thirds (67 per cent) of IT leaders claim individual business units spend at least half of their company’s IT budget. This was made possible mostly by cloud technologies, and as-a-service models, which enabled employees throughout the organisation to buy and use technology with ease, and without the involvement of the IT department.

While most respondents believe this is beneficial for their organisation, there are a few challenges that go with the new territory. Some are worried about hidden cloud costs, while almost all fear over the prospect of vendor audits within cloud environments.

The shift in spending to business units increases the risk to data security and increases the threat of potential non-compliance, the respondents fear. They also believe spending could spin out of control, and that audit preparation may become more complex and time-consuming.

78 per cent already think audit preparation is actually growing more complex and time-consuming, with most IT leaders saying there needs to be more visibility into IT assets and spending all across the board.

“Empowering business units to get the technology they need is largely a positive development, but it creates challenges when it comes to visibility and control – and that can put organisations at risk of having problematic audits,” said Sanjay Castelino, Chief Product Officer at Snow.

“It is more important than ever for organizations to have complete insight and manageability across all of their technology in the IT ecosystem.”