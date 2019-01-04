DeepAttacks and IoT could be 2019's top security threats

We can expect to see a lot more of those DeepAttack types of malicious activity online in the coming year. This is according to a new report by Avast, based on more than a million malicious files a day, and more than two billion attacks a month.

Avast says hackers will be employing the powers of AI a lot more in 2019, placing DeepAttacks on the spotlight. With DeepAttacks, hackers use AI-generated content to evade AI security controls. Do you know that fake Obama video? Something like that.

Besides DeepAttacks, Avast also points its fingers on smart home devices. It says smart home appliances will be almost inevitable in the coming years, and cybersecurity in these devices is, almost by default, an afterthought, as hackers target the IoT.

Hackers will continue attacking routers, as well as mobile devices.

“This year, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web. Fast forward thirty years and the threat landscape is exponentially more complex, and the available attack surface is growing faster than it has at any other point in the history of technology,” said Ondrej Vlcek, President of Consumer at Avast.

“PC viruses, while still a global threat, have been joined by a multitude of malware categories that deliver more attacks. People are acquiring more and varied types of connected devices, meaning every aspect of our lives could be compromised by an attack. Looking ahead to 2019, these trends point to a magnification of threats through these expanding threat surfaces.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens