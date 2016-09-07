Dell and EMC complete historic merger

Today, the historic merger between Dell and EMC has completed, creating the biggest privately-owned tech company in the world. The new company, which will now be known as Dell Technologies, is worth $74 billion, and creates a set-up in which it is capable of innovating like a start-up, yet keep the benefits of a large corporation, such as trust, service and being global scale.

Dell Technologies is setting up a conference call with the media and industry analysts, today at 3PM British Summer time. You can sign up for the call on this link.

"We are at the dawn of the next industrial revolution. Our world is becoming more intelligent and more connected by the minute, and ultimately will become intertwined with a vast Internet of Things, paving the way for our customers to do incredible things,” said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies.

“This is why we created Dell Technologies. We have the products, services, talent and global scale to be a catalyst for change and guide customers, large and small, on their digital journey."

Pretty much every Fortune 500 company is served by Dell Technologies, one way or another. Under its umbrella are also Boomi, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream and VMware.

“Financial services is one of the first-movers in embracing technology to better serve our customers, and the next wave of digitalization continues a trend that’s been occurring my whole lifetime,” added Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase.

“As one of the world’s biggest users of Dell and EMC, we spend approximately $9 billion a year on technology, including infrastructure as well as cloud computing, big data analytics and cybersecurity. We make sure we spend wisely and select our partners very carefully. I’ve known Michael Dell for 30 years. He’s top notch, ethical, and deeply cares about everyone he works with – both internally at his company and across the industry. I'm thrilled for Michael and the new company, and we are eager to see everything they create in the future.”

