Dell announces new 2-in-1 laptops for businesses on a budget

Dell has announced a new 2-in-1 hybrid to help small businesses with tight budgets. The convertible laptop, a Latitude 13 3000 Series 2-in-1 comes with a few important features which budget devices usually lack, like the USB Type-C port, or Windows Hello support. The new device, available now on dell.com, comes with a starting price of $699 (£530).

"Staying abreast of the latest form factors and solutions is critical in today’s competitive business landscape,” wrote Raza Haider in a blog post, announcing the new device.

“Specifically, the growth of 2-in-1 devices are revolutionizing the way workers perform day-to-day jobs, from data entry in the field, to visual design, virtual collaboration and any number of other tasks in the office and beyond. Of course, companies of all sizes can benefit from the function and flexibility of a convertible laptop, but until recently, these devices have primarily been built and packaged for enterprises and larger organizations.”

The laptop will come packed with the sixth generation Intel Skylake-U processor (both i3 and i5), USB Type-C port, 128 solid-state drive, and 4GB of memory. There are two other variants of the device, each with more memory and better drives. Prices also go up, to $1,099 (£830).