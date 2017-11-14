Dell EMC is bringing AI to the masses

Dell EMC has announced a new set of solutions and products through which it aims to bring AI to the mass enterprise market.

At the centre of this announcement is the Dell EMC Ready Bundle, which combines “pre-tested and validated servers, storage, networking and services optimised for machine and deep learning applications”.

The Ready Bundles enable better, deeper data insights that help with identifying, analysing and automating data patterns. Companies tackling complex issues like facial recognition, tumour diagnosis or human behaviour should benefit greatly. Dell EMC says the bundle includes ‘trusted experts’ which will share their knowledge and expertise, and allows users maximum efficiency, while reducing security risks.

Aside from the Ready Bundle, Dell EMC also introduced a new server, the Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140. The machine is powered by NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU accelerators with PCIe and NVLink high-speed interconnect technology.

“The addition of advanced deep-learning capabilities to our Artemis supercomputer, thanks to the Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140, allows our researchers to investigate questions previously unattainable,” said Dr. Jeremy Hammond, associate director, research technology, The University of Sydney, Australia.

“Informatics and supercomputing represent a revolutionary shift to the academy, and the performance and flexibility of the Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 is a perfect resource for our extremely talented researchers and students. This transformational computing platform ensures our initiatives in translational data science, the biomedical sciences, humanities and social sciences, and advanced engineering are making a lasting impact on communities and industry, both locally and globally.”

The Dell EMC Ready Bundles for Machine Learning and Deep Learning will be available in the first half of 2018 through Dell EMC and its channel partners, while the Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 will be available worldwide in December 2017.

