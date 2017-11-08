Dell EMC expands all-flash midrange storage

Dell EMC has announced two new SC All-Flash data storage arrays as it looks to strengthen its midrange storage portfolio. It also announced key software updates to Dell EMC Unity, with the goal of boosting efficiency and cost savings for mixed block and file workloads.

On top of that, the company introduced the Future-Proof Storage Loyalty Program, offering a three-year satisfaction guarantee, together with benefits like inclusive software, hardware investment protection, storage efficiency guarantees, simple data migrations and free Virtustream Storage Cloud.

The Dell EMC SC5020F and Dell EMC SC7020F are offered as 3U appliances featuring dual active/active controllers with 8-core Intel Xeon processors and up to 256GB memory and multiprotocol support for 10GB iSCSI and 16/32GB FC network connections.

“To help our customers with data centre modernisation, we’re delivering innovative features and performance in the new SC All-Flash and also boosting the efficiency and utility of Dell EMC Unity in the latest Unity OS software update,” said Jeff Boudreau, president, Storage Platforms, Dell EMC.

“We’re also redefining what it means to buy from Dell EMC and our partners with the new Future-Proof Storage Loyalty Program, offering many benefits such as all-inclusive software, hardware investment protection and a three-year satisfaction guarantee that is the longest and strongest amongst our competitors.”

SC All-Flash will be available in December, the company said. The new Unity OS v4.3 will be made available in January 2018 to Dell EMC Unity customers with a valid support contract. The Dell EMC Future-Proof Storage Loyalty program is available now for anyone who decides to purchase any new SC Series or Dell EMC Unity data storage array directly through Dell EMC or any of its certified channel partners.

