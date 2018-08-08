Dell EMC launches new hardware to speed up AI adoption

Dell EMC has announced the availability of new Ready Solutions for AI with specialised designs for Machine Learning with Hadoop and Deep Learning with Nvidia.

The company's new offerings aim to simplify AI environments by delivering faster and deeper insights that leverage its proven expertise to help organisations realise the full potential of AI.

Dell EMC's new AI-focused hardware will improve data science productivity by up to 30 per cent and reduce time-to-operations by six to twelve months when compared to similar DIY solutions.

Dell EMC and NVIDIA engineered their latest deep learning design to be built around Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA's Tesla V100 Tensor Core GPUs. The new product will feature Dell EMC PowerEDGE R740xd and C4140 servers with four NVIDIA Tesla V100-SXM2 Tensor Core GPUs.

Additionally the Dell EMC Isilon F800 All-Flash Scale-out NAS storage for deep learning will enable customers to analyse large datasets concurrently for faster results.

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for AI, Machine learning with Hadoop builds on the firm's previous offerings created in partnership with Cloudera and Intel. The design includes and optimised solution stack along with data science and framework optimisation to get AI projects up and running quickly. Dell EMC's new solution features Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 and R740xd servers, Cloudera Data Science Workbench, Apache Spark and the Dell EMC Data Science Provisioning Engine which provides preconfigured containers so that data scientists can access the Intel BigDL distributed deep learning library on the Spark framework.

Senior Vice President, Networking & Solutions at Dell EMC, Tom Burns explained the company's reasoning behind its new AI hardware, saying:

“There’s no doubt that AI is the future, and our customers are preparing for it now. Our goal is to lead the industry with the most powerful and fully-integrated AI solutions. What we’re announcing today allows customers at any scale to start seeing better business outcomes and positions them for AI’s increasingly important role in the future.”

Dell EMC's Ready Solutions are now available in the US with roll outs in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Australia, China, India and Japan scheduled to occur with 60 days.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock