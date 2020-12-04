Dell has established new ways to protect its PC and server supply chains

Dell has unveiled new security services designed to better protect its enterprise customers. The new offerings can be grouped into two categories: improved security protocols in the supply chain, and improved security for devices while in use.

The supply chain solutions are divided further into SafeSupply Chain Tamper Evident Services, which makes sure the boxes with hardware are sealed before leaving the factory, and Dell SafeSupply Chain Data Sanitization Services, which prevents anyone from tampering with the devices while in storage.

There is also a new security feature for its PowerEdge servers, called Secured Component Verification. The feature revolves around an embedded, cryptographically signed certificate which confirms that the device arrived exactly as it was ordered to be built.

As for the in-use part, Dell updated current solutions to simplify security management. The Dell EMC Data Sanitization for Enterprise and Data Destruction for Enterprise services were updated, allowing for bulk management of Dell gear. It also now supports the entire Dell Technologies infrastructure portfolio and third-party products.

For the near future, Dell has new security offerings in the pipeline, called Keep Your Hard Drive for Enterprise and Keep Your Component for Enterprise. It will also soon enable PowerEdge users to customize the boot process through the new PowerEdge UEFI Secure Boot Customization.

The integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC) service will be updated as well, allowing sysadmins to lock Dell systems without needing to reboot the system, by cutting off their network access.