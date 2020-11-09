Dell launches more HPC systems

Dell Technologies has just expanded its high-performance computing (HPC) offering with three new systems designed for various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

According to ZDNet, the tools are part of the Dell EMC Ready Solutions family, and include Ready Solution for HPC Genomics, Ready Solution for Digital Manufacturing and HPC and AI-as-a-service.

The goal of the first product is to speed up genomic analysis, while keeping costs down. “You want clinical results back as fast as possible, so physicians can make decisions faster. You don’t want to wait two or three weeks,” said James Lowey, CIO at The Translational Genomics Research Institute, as cited by Silicon Angle.

The second, delivered in partnership with Altair Hyperworks Unlimited, is designed for simulations and product design. Available both in the cloud and on-premise, Digital Manufacturing is delivered as a managed service, helping clients reduce HPC complexities while meeting growing compute requirements.

Dell said the point was to provide fast, simple access to HPC clusters, improving the speed of the design process.

The third offering is designed for managed services, hosting, co-location and on-demand services. Among the first partners are DXC Technology, R Systems and Verne Global.

According to Thierry Pellegrino, Dell's VP of Business Strategy for Servers and Infrastructure, the company is striving to deliver a more democratic HPC offering.